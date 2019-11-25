Gig economy including Uber failing workers, Victorian inquiry finds

On-demand work platforms have been outted in a report for deliberately structuring worker arrangements to dodge Australia's regulations.

The platforms - such as Uber, Deliveroo and AirTasker - have been under the scrutiny of a Victorian government-commissioned inquiry since September 2018.

Almost 100 written submissions were made and 200 people consulted during the inquiry, which made 20 recommendations.

"Platforms have been deliberate in framing their arrangements with workers," the report released today found.

"This enables platforms to avoid the operation of close and detailed labour regulation while other businesses are carrying the costs of complying with those requirements."

The inquiry found 18.6 per cent of gig economy workers did transport or delivery jobs, the largest slice of the digital platform work.

A Deliveroo spokeswoman told AAP that riders "want to be empowered to set their own work patterns and decide when and where to work", which is why it offers the "popular flexible, self-employed work".

"We have long argued for reform to the on-demand economy to increase riders' security and protect flexibility, which is in line with riders' wishes, and we would support any measures that achieve this," the organisation added.

Any moves to restrict the flexible work would negatively impact the on-demand economy, according to Deliveroo.

But the uncertain work status can have consequences when it comes to superannuation and workers' compensation.

The federal government is responsible for national workplace laws, so it should take responsibility for change, according to the inquiry.

But in the absence of Commonwealth leadership, the Victorian government should deliver more certainty, fairness and choice for platform workers in the state, it also recommends.

Victorian Trades Hall Council's Luke Hilakari said the laws needed to be changed to ensure gig workers have the same rights as others.

"Our employment and occupational health and safety laws must be updated to protect gig economy workers from these unscrupulous employment practices," Mr Hilakari said.

The Transport Workers' Union wants the federal government to regulate the gig economy to better support workers' rights.

"It highlights the control these employers have over them and how little chance workers have to bargain for better rates and conditions," TWU Victoria Tasmania secretary John Berger said in a statement.

Federal Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter has yet to read the report but he told AAP the gig economy presented many challenges.

"However, it is clear that the evolution of the gig economy presents significant opportunities for flexibility and innovation for Australia. For many workers, it provides an opportunity for freedom and flexibility," he said.

"It also presents challenges which the government is committed to addressing. This includes, for example, sham contracting which can rob workers of lawful entitlements and creates an unlevel playing field by giving unscrupulous employers an advantage over their competitors."