Giant 'tunnel tree' comes crashing down in California storm

A powerful storm in California has brought down an iconic giant sequoia tree that had a hollowed-out tunnel wide enough to drive through.

The Pioneer Cabin Tree in the Sierra Nevada Mountains is estimated to have been more than 1000 years old and was a popular attraction in Calaveras Big Trees State Park where it was known as the "tunnel tree".

Pioneer Cabin Tree while still standing Source: Facebook: Claudia Beymer

The Calaveras Big Trees Association said in a Facebook post: "The storm was just too much for it."

The largest tree species in the world, sequoias can reach diameters up to eight metres and have shallow root systems that make them vulnerable to toppling.

The tunnel that made the 30m-tall tree famous was carved into its trunk in the 1880s to allow tourists to pass through, first with horses and buggies and later with cars, but in recent years it was only accessible by hiking trail.

California's fallen Pioneer Cabin Tree Source: Facebook: Claudia Beymer

Volunteer Jim Allday said he was working at the park on Sunday local time when the tree came crashing down and "shattered" on impact.