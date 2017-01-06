Giant tuna fish sells for a whopping $90k

Source:Associated Press
The first tuna auction of the year at the world's largest fish market was held in Tokyo amid the stalled decision to close the 80-year-old site.
The auction is among the biggest of Japan's many New Year holiday rituals, attracting high bids as a celebratory way to launch the New Year.
Six years in a row, the sushi chain operator Kiyoshi Kimura won the bid, taking home a 212-kilogram bluefin tuna for 7.4 million yen (about $90,00 NZ dollars).
The closure and relocation of the market is meant to make way for a major redevelopment of the area in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Late last year, the fish market was scheduled to move to a massive complex farther south in Tokyo Bay but plans were suspended over the scandals revealed on soil pollution at the new site.
Kimura posed for the cameras in front of his Sushi-Zanmai restaurant chain, and performed his ritual slicing of the big tuna in preparation for his customers arriving.
