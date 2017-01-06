 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Giant tuna fish sells for a whopping $90k

share

Source:

Associated Press

The first tuna auction of the year at the world's largest fish market was held in Tokyo amid the stalled decision to close the 80-year-old site.

A sushi chain owner has netted himself the biggest catch for the new year and it cost a pretty penny, too.
Source: Associated Press

The auction is among the biggest of Japan's many New Year holiday rituals, attracting high bids as a celebratory way to launch the New Year.

Six years in a row, the sushi chain operator Kiyoshi Kimura won the bid, taking home a 212-kilogram bluefin tuna for 7.4 million yen (about $90,00 NZ dollars).

The closure and relocation of the market is meant to make way for a major redevelopment of the area in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Late last year, the fish market was scheduled to move to a massive complex farther south in Tokyo Bay but plans were suspended over the scandals revealed on soil pollution at the new site.

Kimura posed for the cameras in front of his Sushi-Zanmai restaurant chain, and performed his ritual slicing of the big tuna in preparation for his customers arriving.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:08
1
Brian Villiers filmed the 3.5m great white as it came right up to the family's boat on Lake Macquarie north of Sydney on Boxing Day.

Aussie boatie says great white shark that 'came flying towards boat' on lake 'needs to be caught'

01:07
2
It is the biggest cruise ship to ever dock in the port, and a timelapse from nearby Bluff Hill shows exactly how they did it.

Watch: Amazing timelapse shows huge Ovation of the Seas ship docking in Napier

3
More than 6000 'Felt It' reports were posted on the GeoNet website following a 5.3 earthquake.

'Go away earthquakes, Wellington trying to sleep' - 5.3 earthquake gives thousands early morning jolt

00:23
4
The shark, thought to be a large bronze whaler, was seen swimming between the flags at Bowentown near Waihi.

Large shark prompts evacuation at Bay of Plenty beach

00:25
5
The former Black Caps skipper hit an unbeaten 50-runs off 31 balls to help his side to a nine-wicket win in the Big Bash.

Incredible batting masterclass by Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn guide Heat to victory

00:37
Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

Some handwritten notes and letters sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

02:23
Island nations are being urged to act swiftly to counter the fast spreading pest.

Beetle pest's comeback could be devastating for Pacific economies

Pacific countries are being urged to act swiftly to counter the coconut rhinoceros beetle.

02:08
A Whanganui businessman it floating the idea of a ferry from his town to Motueka.

Whanganui to Motueka ferry idea could be the answer to NZ's natural disaster-prone transport systems

Whanganui businessman Neville Johnson is sure his proposal will get off the ground, despite challenges.

02:22
The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

'An injustice had been done here' - Tim Shadbolt reflects on Bastion Point protest as anniversary is marked

The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

00:14
The Race Relations Commissioner says Sir Peter Leitch should reiterate his apology to the young woman he made the comments to on Waiheke Island.

Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

The Race Relations Commissioner has criticised Sir Peter Leitch over his "white man's island" comment to a Waiheke Island woman.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ