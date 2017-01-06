Giant tuna fish sells for a whopping $90k

The first tuna auction of the year at the world's largest fish market was held in Tokyo amid the stalled decision to close the 80-year-old site.

The auction is among the biggest of Japan's many New Year holiday rituals, attracting high bids as a celebratory way to launch the New Year.

Six years in a row, the sushi chain operator Kiyoshi Kimura won the bid, taking home a 212-kilogram bluefin tuna for 7.4 million yen (about $90,00 NZ dollars).

The closure and relocation of the market is meant to make way for a major redevelopment of the area in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Late last year, the fish market was scheduled to move to a massive complex farther south in Tokyo Bay but plans were suspended over the scandals revealed on soil pollution at the new site.