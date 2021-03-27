TODAY |

Giant rhea birds on the loose in UK's Hertfordshire spotted attacking dogs

Dog-walkers of Hertfordshire near London are being warned to look out for about 20 giant South American rheas on the loose which have been spotted attacking the animals. 

Rhea bird running wild in Hertfordshire. Source: Herts Constabulary

The flightless birds, which can grow to 1.5m tall, weigh up to 20kg and can run up to 80km/h, have been spotted near Maple Cross. 

Local police told the BBC they tried to find its owners, but concluded the birds were effectively wild. They said the precise number of birds was unknown, but they believed there could be as many as 20. 

PC Christian Gottmann, from the Rickmansworth and District Safer Neighbourhood Team, warned the animals could be “aggressive if cornered”. 

"Unfortunately we have received reports of them attacking dogs and deer, so we ask that dog owners are vigilant when out walking," he said. 


