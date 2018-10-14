 

Giant python disrupts meeting at south China bank after crashing through ceiling

Associated Press
Staff at a bank in south China's Nanning City got the fright of their lives yesterday when a giant python suddenly crashed through the ceiling to interrupt their morning meeting.

The 1.5-metre-long intruder made an unexpected entrance to the bank in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region shortly before 8.15 on Friday (local time), with surveillance video footage showing the snake dramatically falling down on a group of bank clerks who had gathered for a meeting.

The terrified staff members quickly dispersed in horror as the snake slithered its away around the room before nestling itself behind a sofa, clearly showing little interest in opening a new account.

Local forest public security officers and workers from the local wildlife protection station were soon called in to make a withdrawal, utilising professional tools to carefully capture the rogue reptile.

Fortunately, no-one was hurt during the sensational incident, and the bank soon returned to business as usual.

Animal protectors said it's possible the python may have been reared by someone nearby, and believe it was hunting for food when it fell into the bank's interior. Remarkably, it is the second time this Nanning branch has been visited by a snake in the last year.

The animal is currently being kept at the city's wildlife protection centre.

The 1.5-metre long snake fell as staff members were holding a meeting in Nanning City. Source: Associated Press
00:24
A report from the US found at least 1000 children were abused by 300 Priests over the past 70 years.

Pope Francis defrocks pair of Chilean bishops accused of sexually abusing minors

Worrying rise in Ebola cases after efforts to contain Congo outbreak become violent

Wild weather in Antarctica delays annual journey

Singer Michael Buble retiring, says son's cancer diagnosis made him no longer 'have the stomach' for public life

At least 27 people dead after torrential rains trigger flash floods, landslides in Indonesia

Associated Press
Torrential rains triggered flash floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, killing at least 27 people, including a dozen children at a school, officials said today.

A flash flood with mud and debris from landslides struck Mandailing Natal district in North Sumatra province and smashed an Islamic school in Muara Saladi village, where 29 children were swept away yesterday afternoon, said local police chief Irsan Sinuhaji.

He said rescuers retrieved the bodies of 11 children from mud and rubble hours later.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency's spokesman, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, said rescuers and villagers managed to rescue 17 other children and several teachers yesterday and pulled out the body of a child today near Aek Saladi river, close to the school.

A video obtained by The Associated Press showed relatives crying besides their loved ones at a health clinic where the bodies of the children were lying, covered with blankets.

Nugroho said two bodies were found early today from a car washed away by floods in Mandailing Natal, where 17 houses collapsed and 12 were swept away. Hundreds of other homes were flooded up to 2 metres high, while landslides occurred in eight areas of the region.

Four villagers were killed after landslides hit 29 houses and flooded about 100 buildings in neighbouring Sibolga district, Nugroho said.

He said flash floods also smashed several villages in West Sumatra province's Tanah Datar district, killing five people, including two children, and leaving another missing. Landslides and flooding in the neighbouring districts of Padang Pariaman and West Pasaman killed four villagers after 500 houses flooded and three bridges collapsed.

Both North and West Sumatra provinces declared a weeklong emergency relief period as hundreds of terrified survivors fled their hillside homes to safer ground, fearing more of the mountainside would collapse under continuing rain, Nugroho said, adding that dozens of injured people were rushed to nearby hospitals and clinics.

A woman weeps during a prayer for the victims of the September 28 earthquake and tsunami on Talise Beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Source: Associated Press

Seasonal downpours cause frequent landslides and floods each year in Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.

Rescuers search for victims following a flash flood in Mandailing Natal district, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Source: Associated Press
Banksy’s famous shredded artwork goes back on display

Associated Press
The winning bidder for a Banksy painting that self-destructed during an auction last week has decided to go through with the purchase, auctioneer Sotheby's said.

The auction house said a female European collector was the successful bidder, agreeing to pay 1.04 million pounds ($NZ 2 million) for "Girl With Balloon."

But just after the hammer came down, and to the shock of those in the saleroom, the bottom half of the work passed through a shredder concealed in the frame.

Sotheby's said the painting has now been retitled "Love is in the Bin" and authenticated by Banksy's Pest Control agency.

Alex Branczik, head of contemporary art for Europe at Sotheby's, says it is "the first artwork in history to have been created live during an auction."

The buyer's identity was not revealed but Sotheby's quoted her as saying: "When the hammer came down last week and the work was shredded, I was at first shocked, but gradually I began to realize that I would end up with my own piece of art history."

Banksy, who has never disclosed his full identity, began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world's best-known artists.

His mischievous and often satirical images include two policemen kissing, armed riot police with yellow smiley faces and a chimpanzee with a sign bearing the words "Laugh now, but one day I'll be in charge."

"Girl With Balloon," which depicts a small child reaching up toward a heart-shaped red balloon, was originally stenciled on a wall in east London and has been endlessly reproduced, becoming one of Banksy's best-known images.

How the artist triggered the shredder is still a mystery, however. Source: BBC
Far North locals blaming commercial fishing for dwindling fish stock, call for changes

A group of Far North locals who blame commercial fishermen for their dwindling fish stock are taking matters into their own hands.

Karikari Peninsula residents are petitioning the Government for a change in the rules but are also having confrontations on the water.

Karikari Peninsula community leader Thomson Lawrence said, "We've lived here all our lives and we know the stock numbers have dropped off.

"The fishing numbers have dropped off and we want to know that our kids and granddkids can go out there any time and grab a feed of fish."

Confrontations between the fishermen and Karikari locals have been fierce, and others who come in to Doubtless Bay are being warned to expect more direct action.

The locals say they're prepared to cut lines, nets and ropes to stop the depleting fish stock.

"It could get rough. I mean, we're prepared to do what we have to do to make these guys to either go somewhere else or change their minds," Mr Lawrence said.

The ministry responsible for fisheries strongly discourages locals from taking matters into their own hands.

It says responsible fishermen should fish within the limits, and it will investigate any evidence of illegal activity. It's believed the snapper fishery in the region is improving and fish stocks are monitored regularly.

Ron Baker, a fisherman, said, "We're local fishermen - we're not actually targeting the area so much as the school fish we're trying to follow. They came in, so we came in."

"It's hard to keep everyone happy," he said.

A group of locals in the Far North believe so and are petitioning the government for a change in rules. Source: 1 NEWS
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank treat guests to pizza, tequila at wedding reception

Associated Press
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and their guests enjoyed Casamigos tequila and gourmet pizza at their wedding reception yesterday.

The royal couple tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday and treated guests to a gourmet pizza truck and Casamigos margaritas. It is no surprise they opted for the tequila brand as Jack works as a brand manager for the company.

Britain's Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank are photographed at Royal Lodge, Windsor, England, ahead of the private evening dinner, following their Wedding, at St George's Chapel. Source: Associated Press

A series of receptions took place in the Waterloo Chamber, the Grand Reception Room and St. George's Hall in Windsor Castle, with finger foods - including Yorkshire pudding bites and miniature Scotch eggs - and Pol Roger champagne on offer, People magazine reports.

And guest Robbie Williams also gave an impromptu performance at the wedding reception, hosted by Eugenie's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in the grounds of the Royal Lodge at Windsor.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that the couple's wedding included an excerpt of The Great Gatsby - because the main character reminds Eugenie of Jack.

From left, back row, Thomas Brooksbank, Nicola Brooksbank, George Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice, Sarah, Duchess of York, Prince Andrew, middle row, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Maud Windsor, Louis De Givenchy, front row, Theodora Williams, Mia Tindall, Isla Phillips and Savannah Phillips. Source: Associated Press

The Dean of Windsor - who officiated the couple's wedding - detailed the moving reason behind Eugenie's decision to include the passage, which described the book's main character Jay Gatsby.

Britain's Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank are photographed in the White Drawing Room, Windsor Castle. Source: Associated Press

He said: "One particular passage, in which Jay Gatsby is described, reminded her immediately of Jack. She decided that eventually, she wanted to let Jack know how much those words had brought him to mind, and that's why they've had a special place as our second reading in today's wedding service. The words that particularly reminded her of Jack concern Gatsby's smile. As we heard from the reading: 'It was one of those rare smiles, with a quality of eternal reassurance in it. It concentrated on you with an irresistible prejudice in your favour.'"

Britain's Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank embrace, in the Scottish State Coach, upon its return to Windsor Castle following the Carriage Procession after their Wedding. Source: Associated Press
