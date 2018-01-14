 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Giant panda cub attracts hundreds of visitors for first public appearance in French zoo

share

Source:

Associated Press

Five-month-old Yuan Meng, the first giant panda cub born in France, made its public debut today at the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, central France.

Five-month-old Yuan Meng was the first giant panda cub to be born in France.
Source: Associated Press

The male baby panda, born on August 4, appeared alongside its mother Huan Huan behind a glass wall in their lavish home adorned with Chinese lanterns and rockeries, amid cheers.

The name "Yuan Meng", meaning "the realization of a dream" in Chinese, was given to the baby panda in December at a ceremony attended by its "Godmother", France's First Lady Brigitte Macron.

A large group of fans were attracted to the zoo to get a first glimpse of the panda cub. Hundreds of people were seen lined up at the entrance around 9am, an hour before the zoo opened.

Yuan Meng has grown from only 142 grams at birth to 11 kilograms over the past months, and is doing very well physically.

Two Chinese zookeepers are currently staying in Beauval to train their French colleagues on how to take care of the baby panda.

"Yuan Meng and Huan Huan are very healthy at present. They have a good mental state and appetite. The French visitors have shown their enthusiasm towards Yuan Meng. I didn't expect that there would be so many tourists visiting so soon, as there are not as many visitors on usual days," said Duan Dongqiong, one of the Chinese zookeepers.

Rodolphe Delord, director of the Beauval Zoo, said the panda cub has soon become a bright star at the zoo, drawing close attention from the French media.

"It's the first panda cub born in France, and no animal has received such attention from the French media before. You can also notice that President Macron mentioned giant pandas many times in his speech when he paid a state visit to China last week," said Delord.

The parents of Yuan Meng, Huan Huan and Yuan Zi, arrived in France in January 2012 on a 10-year loan from China.

Since the couple's arrival, the number of visitors to the Beauval Zoo has doubled, and is expected to have reached 1.5 million in 2017.

Related

UK and Europe

Animals

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
St John Ambulance (file picture).

Auckland photographer critically injured after being hit by stock car at Speedway

2
UKIP leader Henry Bolton with 25-year-old girlfriend Jo Marney.

Model girlfriend of UKIP leader suspended following racist messages about Meghan Markle

3
TO GO WITH Australia-animal-snakes,FEATURE by Amy Coopes This photo taken on September 25, 2012 shows a deadly Australia eastern brown snake -- which has enough venom to kill 20 adults with a single bite -- in the Sydney suburb of Terrey Hills. According to the Australia Venom Research Unit of the University of Melbourne, the country is home to 20 of the world's 25 most venomous snakes, including the entire top 10, from which a single scratch from a venom-coated tooth can be enough to paralyse the heart, diaphragm and lungs. AFP PHOTO / William WEST (Photo credit should read WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images)

Aussie man dies from snake bite trying to protect family pet

4
Police car generic.

Motorcyclist dead after Waikato crash

00:30
5
The Catch-a-Million contest winner took home the prize for this effort in Dunedin.

'It still doesn't feel real' - Catch-a-Million winner bought his shirt minutes before catch

01:45
The former Deputy Prime Minister will be remembered for many things, says Jacinda Ardern.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern has positioned Labour closer to social democratic values Jim Anderton espoused, than other leaders

Jim Anderton, who died on January 7, was a good politician and a good man, writes John Armstrong.

02:04
The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

Erratic West Coast weather patterns raise questions about how region will cope with climate change

The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

02:18
It comes just after tobacco tax was hiked in the hope of turning more people off the deadly habit.

Government's goal of smokefree NZ by 2025 now being described as unrealistic

The claim comes from Quitline after tobacco tax jumped 10 per cent this month.

00:20
Taniesha Southeron, a friend of Amy "Dolly" Everett says she has been left asking whether she could have done anything to prevent the 14-year-old's suicide.

Friend of Aussie teen who took her own life after being bullied urges people 'to seek help if you're not OK'

Amy "Dolly" Everett, was farewelled today in a public service in Katherine in the Northern Territory. She was 14.

This January 2017, photo provided by Kelly Weimer, shows Jim Mitchell, 89, with his wife, Alice Mitchell, 78, and their dog, Gigi. The Mitchell's and their dog have been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, when their Montecito, Calif., home was swept away by the torrent of mud, trees and boulders that flowed down a fire-scarred mountain and slammed into the coastal town in Santa Barbara County. (Kelly Weimer via AP)

Deadly California mudslides claim couple married 50 years and 'The First Lady of Luxury Real Estate'

Jim and Alice Mitchell had just celebrated Jim's 89th birthday when they were swept away along with their beloved dog Gigi.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 