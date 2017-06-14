Giant chalk kiwi carved into British hill during WW1 granted protected status

A giant chalk kiwi on a hillside in the UK which marks a World War 1 battle has been granted protected status.

Bulford Kiwi. Source: Wikimedia/Jonathanjosh1

The giant 130m tall Bulford Kiwi was carved by New Zealand troops when they were based there in World War 1.

The troops were part of the Battle of Messines, fought in Belgium in June 1917.

According to the BBC, the Department of Culture, Media and Sport made it a scheduled monument.

"The Bulford Kiwi was cut into the chalk at the end of the war by Kiwi soldiers themselves, to mark the presence of their forces in England, and their achievements at the front," Roger Bowdler from Historic England told the BBC.

"Like so much of our historic environment, these lasting reminders enable us to connect with lives and events from the past that made us who we are as a nation.