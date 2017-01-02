 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


From the giant ball drop to explosive fireworks displays, US celebrates the new year

share

Source:

Associated Press

Cities across the United States welcomed in the New Year with their own unique celebrations - from explosive firework displays to the traditional ball drop. 

Different cities celebrated the event in their own unique way.
Source: Associated Press

In Indianapolis, the city held their third annual Indycar drop to usher in 2017 when a giant Indycar was lowered over a crowd of spectators.

The traditional ball drop - a symbol of ushering out the old and ringing in the new - made its debut in 1907, but has since been altered with cities using other significant items.

In Raleigh, North Carolina, the so-called "City of Oaks" followed a similar tradition with its annual Acorn drop.

And in Las Vegas, the sky lit up across the famous strip as firework displays shot off the roofs of various hotels as the clock hit midnight.

An estimated one million people ushered in New York's Times Square, screaming and kissing as the glittering crystal ball dropped.

New Year's Eve revellers began to fill the square hours before midnight.

They braved cold temperatures and strong winds at the Crossroads of the World to greet 2017 amid heavy police protection.

Maria Raimilla, from New Jersey, said 2016 was rough.

"Everything is going to be;new," she said at midnight.

"I just want to find happiness this year and leave all the bad things behind."

Lori Haan, from Tucson, Arizona, and her husband were on their first trip to New York. She said she's looking forward to what 2017 brings.

"This is a great start to the new year," she said.

"We are doing something new and exciting, and I hope that it's a theme for the rest of the year."

Dozens of 20-ton sanitation trucks weighted with an extra 15 tons of sand blocked off streets leading to the celebration zone to avoid the possibility of a truck attack like those in Germany and France in recent months.

About 7,000 police officers, along with specially armed counter terrorism units and bomb-sniffing dogs, were on guard.

Carey's mood seemed to range from frustration to resignation as she struggled with the pre-recorded musical tracks.
Source: Associated Press

Mariah Carey headlined in Times Square for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC.

She had technical difficulties during her performance and stopped singing, then she paced the stage and urged the audience to belt out the "Emotions" lyrics instead.

"I'm trying to be a good sport here," she said.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Teenage girl assaulted while out walking with younger sister

00:26
2
Olivier Giroud managed to somehow find the back of the net with an upright scorpion kick in his side’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace

Talk about being modest: Arsenal star Olivier Giroud says 'maximum luck' was behind brilliant scorpion kick goal

3

Teenage girls indecently assaulted on Mount Maunganui beach

01:07
4
The foursome took part in a charity event for the people of Kaikoura – with hilarious results.

Watch: Saveas v Williams sisters – The hilarious meeting between superstar siblings

00:54
5
Carey's mood seemed to range from frustration to resignation as she struggled with the pre-recorded musical tracks.

Video: Mariah Carey ends 2016 with performance debacle in Times Square


00:27
Aucklander Alex Asher has started his epic mission to run and swim the length of the North Island's wild west coast.

Aucklander begins epic quest to run 1100km on roads, across rocks, trails, beaches and farmland

Alex Asher left Wellington's Wahine Memorial Park today, heading for Cape Reinga.

01:00
Slips are blocking highways and residents have been evacuated in the Ure Valley following Monday’s quake.

NZ dubbed 'the groundbreaker' after record 32,000 quakes in 2016

There were also 80,000 landslides, two tsunamis and a volcanic eruption.

02:19
A major tourist attraction is set to reopen, seven weeks after the 7.8 earthquake left Kaikoura and surrounding communities isolated.

Kaikoura whale watching boat set to sail in boost for quake-hit tourist town

A small section of the slipway has been dredged, allowing Whale Watch Kaikoura to load and unload passengers.

01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Holiday road toll rises to 18 after truck rolls in the Bay of Plenty

The accident happened at Thornton Rd at 12.30pm.


01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Boy, 12, in critical condition after campervan and car collide in Waikato

Three other people including a 13-year-old boy remain in hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ