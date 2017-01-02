From the giant ball drop to explosive fireworks displays, US celebrates the new year

Cities across the United States welcomed in the New Year with their own unique celebrations - from explosive firework displays to the traditional ball drop.

In Indianapolis, the city held their third annual Indycar drop to usher in 2017 when a giant Indycar was lowered over a crowd of spectators.

The traditional ball drop - a symbol of ushering out the old and ringing in the new - made its debut in 1907, but has since been altered with cities using other significant items.

In Raleigh, North Carolina, the so-called "City of Oaks" followed a similar tradition with its annual Acorn drop.

And in Las Vegas, the sky lit up across the famous strip as firework displays shot off the roofs of various hotels as the clock hit midnight.

An estimated one million people ushered in New York's Times Square, screaming and kissing as the glittering crystal ball dropped.

New Year's Eve revellers began to fill the square hours before midnight.

They braved cold temperatures and strong winds at the Crossroads of the World to greet 2017 amid heavy police protection.

Maria Raimilla, from New Jersey, said 2016 was rough.

"Everything is going to be;new," she said at midnight.

"I just want to find happiness this year and leave all the bad things behind."

Lori Haan, from Tucson, Arizona, and her husband were on their first trip to New York. She said she's looking forward to what 2017 brings.

"This is a great start to the new year," she said.

"We are doing something new and exciting, and I hope that it's a theme for the rest of the year."

Dozens of 20-ton sanitation trucks weighted with an extra 15 tons of sand blocked off streets leading to the celebration zone to avoid the possibility of a truck attack like those in Germany and France in recent months.

About 7,000 police officers, along with specially armed counter terrorism units and bomb-sniffing dogs, were on guard.

Mariah Carey headlined in Times Square for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC.

She had technical difficulties during her performance and stopped singing, then she paced the stage and urged the audience to belt out the "Emotions" lyrics instead.