TODAY |

Giant avocado weighing 2.5kg earns Hawaii family a spot in the Guinness World Records

Associated Press
More From
World
Food and Drink
Pacific Islands

A Hawaii family has won a place with the Guinness World Records for the world's heaviest avocado.

The Pokini family from the island of Maui received the Guinness certificate this week for the avocado weighing 5.6 pounds (2.54 kilograms), The Maui News reported Thursday.

The average avocado weighs about 6 ounces (170 grams), according to Guinness officials.

The Pokini family's avocado tree is more than 10 years old and 20 feet (6.1 meters) tall. Mark Pokini planted it when his son was born, using a seed from his brother-in-law's tree on Oahu island, he said.

Mark and Juliane Pokini and their son, Loihi, applied in December for the Guinness recognition involving a tough verification process by the company known as the chronicler of the world's record achievements.

The family in 2018 entered another avocado, but it did not meet all the elements of the Guinness verification process requiring input from a certified horticulturalist, two forms completed by witnesses, a state-certified scale, photographs, video and other documentation.

For the second attempt, the family gathered a team and the right tools ahead of time as they watched the growth of what became the record fruit.

They did not water or fertilize the tree, deciding to "kind of just leave it alone," Juliane Pokini said.

Winning was emotional, she said.

"We were excited," Juliane Pokini said. "But at the same time, we were like, finally. It was such a long wait."

The prize avocado was put to good use when the family "made a whole bunch of guacamole" to share with relatives and friends, she said.

The Pokini family from the island of Maui received the Guinness certificate this week for the avocado weighing 5.6 pounds (2.54 kilograms). Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Food and Drink
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
What every Japan v Scotland outcome does for the RWC - and who the All Blacks get
2
Canadian rugby league club who offered Sonny Bill Williams huge deal says All Black has 'shown interest'
3
RWC players and coaches intrigued, not intimidated, by arrival of Typhoon Hagibis
4
RWC war of words breaks out as World Rugby retorts Scotland's legal threats over possible cancellation of decisive game
5
Watch: All Blacks captain Kieran Read shakes his head in disgust at Steve Hansen’s latest zinger
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Ethiopian Prime Minister awarded the Nobel Peace Prize

Duchess Kate's brother, James Middleton, thanks dog for helping him through depression

More than 100,000 people evacuated as California wildfire rages out of control

Thousands of Nigerian hunters prepare to chase Boko Haram extremists