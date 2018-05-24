Ghana president says one person infected 533 with coronavirus at fish factory

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo today announced a single worker infected 533 colleagues with Covid-19 at a fish-processing factory in Ghana's Atlantic seafront city of Tema.

Fish on ice (file picture). Source: istock.com

No details of safety measures at the facility, or how the virus spread was announced, according to Reuters.

"All 533 persons were infected by one person," President Akufo-Addo said in a broadcast.

There are now 4700 cases in the West African nation, the highest recorded total in Africa.

Cases spiked early May after lockdown restrictions in the nation were lifted, according to Associated Press.