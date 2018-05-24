TODAY |

Ghana president says one person infected 533 with coronavirus at fish factory

Source:  1 NEWS

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo today announced a single worker infected 533 colleagues with Covid-19 at a fish-processing factory in Ghana's Atlantic seafront city of Tema.

Fish on ice (file picture). Source: istock.com

No details of safety measures at the facility, or how the virus spread was announced, according to Reuters.

"All 533 persons were infected by one person," President Akufo-Addo said in a broadcast.

There are now 4700 cases in the West African nation, the highest recorded total in Africa.

Cases spiked early May after lockdown restrictions in the nation were lifted, according to Associated Press.

There are now more than four million cases of Covid-19 worldwide with nearly 300,000 deaths.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Full video: Jacinda Ardern explains NZ's staggered move to Covid-19 Alert Level 2
2
Covid-19 live updates: Many businesses can reopen on Thursday, schools to open on Monday, PM announces
3
New Zealand to begin move to Covid-19 Level 2 from Thursday, Jacinda Ardern announces
4
Auckland artist who painted two Māori women without their consent withdraws portraits from public sale
5
Latest Covid-19 cases region-by-region for May 11
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Number of active Covid-19 cases in NZ dips below 100

Three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, as country waits for alert level decision
06:10

Strong economy needed for better healthcare, economist argues as alert level decision looms

Mike Pence self-isolating after Covid-19 exposure