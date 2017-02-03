'GET SMART US' Trump tweets after Louvre Museum attack

President Donald Trump says that a "new radical Islamic terrorist" is behind an attack outside the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Trump tweeted on Friday that America needs to "get smart," in light of the incident.

He writes, "a new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again."

A knife-wielding man shouting "Allahu akbar" — "God is Great," in Arabic — attacked French soldiers on patrol near the museum on Friday in what officials described as a suspected terror attack.

The man was carrying two backpacks, and he had two machetes, and when soldiers and police officers on patrol told the man that he could not come in with his bags, he attacked, said Yves Lefebvre, a police union official.

The soldiers first tried to fight off the attacker and then opened fire, shooting him five times.

The museum in the center of Paris is one of the French capital's biggest tourist attractions.

There were no immediate details about the identity of the suspect.