 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'GET SMART US' Trump tweets after Louvre Museum attack

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump says that a "new radical Islamic terrorist" is behind an attack outside the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Trump tweeted on Friday that America needs to "get smart," in light of the incident.

He writes, "a new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again."

A knife-wielding man shouting "Allahu akbar" — "God is Great," in Arabic — attacked French soldiers on patrol near the museum on Friday in what officials described as a suspected terror attack.

The man was carrying two backpacks, and he had two machetes, and when soldiers and police officers on patrol told the man that he could not come in with his bags, he attacked, said Yves Lefebvre, a police union official.

The soldiers first tried to fight off the attacker and then opened fire, shooting him five times.

The museum in the center of Paris is one of the French capital's biggest tourist attractions.

There were no immediate details about the identity of the suspect.

The French capital has seen a spate of attacks, some claimed by the Islamic State group, since 2015.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Navy vessels come into Wellington Harbour, as seen from Seatoun.

Warning: No swimming at Wellington's beaches this weekend

00:29
2
Kat Whata-Simpkins was left reeling after this cheap hit as the Sevens sisters stole a 14-12 win in Sydney.

Video: Disgusting late tackle sours NZ women's win over France

00:33
3
Green stopped fighting as the referee stepped in but that didn't stop Mundine from launching a big punch.

'I didn't win by eight points': Danny Green humble after points win over Anthony Mundine

00:55
4
The WBO heavyweight champion is cutting his holiday early to return to training for his next fight.

Joseph Parker's WBO title defence to be held in Auckland after Duco wins purse bid with $3m offer


01:14
5
Today Press Secretary Sean Spicer ordered sanctions in retaliation for Iran's ballistic missile test.

President Trump Trump hits Iran with new sanctions for missile test


01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.

03:12
'We think whanau, hapu and iwi are best placed to look after children that have been removed into the state's hands.'

'We think iwi are best placed to look after children removed into the state's hands'

Maori leaders want new rules in CYF legislation .

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:10
A crash near Warkworth made it a slow journey north for those trying to get away early.

Video: Traffic chaos as holidaymakers flee Auckland and Wellington for Waitangi weekend

It's slow going as people leave the city for the weekend.

00:33
Huhana Hickeys says people may be forced to illegally access cannabis products unless the government makes it cheaper and easier for New Zealanders to get pain relief.

MS patient blames 'bureaucracy' for having to wait five months for medical marijuana product she's legally entitled to

Huhana Hickey says the barriers to cannabis pain relief are huge for Kiwis.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ