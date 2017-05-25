 

'Get the hell out of here' - US political candidate allegedly body slams a reporter and altercation is captured in audio recording

A political candidate in the US has allegedly attacked and body slammed a political reporter when he was asked a question today.

Ben Jacobs tried to ask Montana Republican House candidate Greg Gianforte a question – and was surprised at the response.
Source: The Guardian

A special election is currently being held in Montana to fill a congressional seat vacated by a member of the Trump administration.

Reporter Ben Jacobs was at the campaign headquarters of Montana Republican House candidate Greg Gianforte in Montana today, NZT, and tried to ask him a question while another local TV crew was with him.

The altercation can be heard on audio recorded by Mr Jacobs published by The Guardian, with Mr Gianforte reportedly yelling "get the hell out of here!"

A loud crash is heard, before Mr Jacobs can be heard saying, and Mr Gianforte asks Mr Jacobs "are you with The Guardian?"

He replies that he is and says "you just body slammed me and broke my glasses".

Mr Gianforte then can be heard yelling "The last guy did the same damn thing" and then, repeatedly, "get the hell out of here".

Mr Jacobs told his publication "this is the strangest thing that has ever happened to me in reporting on politics".

