 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


'Get down, get down!' - Kiwi in London tells of panic, escape from underground bar

share

Source:

1 NEWS/ Ross Fowler

Ross Fowler captured vision of ducking for cover in a Bavarian bar at Borough Market as the terror attack unfolded outside.
Source: 1 NEWS/ Ross Fowler

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:46
1
The UK man claims to have witnessed three Muslim men brutally stabbing people in a Borough Market pub.

LIVE: Nine people killed including three attackers who were shot dead by police and 30 people injured in 'terrorist incident'

01:33
2
The London Bridge and Borough Market incidents have been declared a terrorist incident.

London terror attack: The story so far

02:01
3
Ross Fowler captured vision of ducking for cover in a Bavarian bar at Borough Market as the terror attack unfolded outside.

Watch: 'Get down, get down!' - Kiwi in London tells of panic, escape from underground bar

00:31
4
Milner-Skudder made his Super Rugby return igniting a stunning Hurricanes try against the Force in Perth.

Watch: Guess who's back? Nehe Milner-Skudder shreds the Force with dancing feet as Canes score stunner in blowout

00:30
5
Moments after setting up Vince Aso the Canes skipper got in on the scoring cartwheeling over the try-line in the 69th minute.

Watch: Hurricanes star TJ Perenara toys with Force, pulls out ridiculous backyard footy skills in Canes blowout

00:46
The UK man claims to have witnessed three Muslim men brutally stabbing people in a Borough Market pub.

LIVE: Nine people killed including three attackers who were shot dead by police and 30 people injured in 'terrorist incident'

1 NEWS brings you the latest on the London Bridge incident, after reports of a speeding van ploughing into pedestrians.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

Team NZ’s Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision

"Our thoughts are with them".


00:22
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.


Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ