Germany passes law requiring measles vaccine for all children in schools, daycares

Associated Press
Germany's parliament has passed a law requiring that children who attend school or daycare must be vaccinated for measles.

Lawmakers approved the government’s bill today with a majority of 459 in favour, 89 against and 105 abstentions.

The law means parents who can't prove their children have been vaccinated for measles by August 1, 2021, will have to pay a fine of up to NZ$4316.

Health Minister Jens Spahn has argued that the compulsory vaccination is necessary because of an increase in cases of the highly contagious and potentially deadly disease. Some parents and doctors had opposed the measure

Teachers and daycare workers, staff in hospitals and residents of refugee shelters will also have to be vaccinated.

Germany has recorded 501 cases of measles so far this year.

Two separate international studies have discovered children who contracted the disease were left with bodies vulnerable to other infections. Source: 1 NEWS
