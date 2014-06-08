Germany open to idea of recording train passenger data

Germany says it is willing to discuss with Belgium the possibility of recording passenger data for travelers on international trains.

Generic passport Source: Breakfast

Belgium, France and the Netherlands reached an agreement last week to draw up passenger lists and introduce passport checks on cross-border rail links. The move was described as an effort to tighten security on Thalys and Eurostar high-speed trains and help track criminals who might be using them.

Belgium Interior Minister Jan Jambon noted at the time that Germany hadn't joined.