Germany looks to limit AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to under-65s, after questions raised about effectiveness

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Germany is looking to halt the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination to people aged over 55.

A man wears a face mask as he comes back from the vaccination center in Frankfurt, Germany. Source: Associated Press

In a bombshell move, Germany's health regulators announced the AstraZeneca vaccine should only be given to people aged under 65 due to "insufficient data currently available to ascertain how effective the vaccination is above 65 years".

The jab developed at the University of Oxford in England has already been used hundreds of thousands of times in the UK.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected the claims out of Germany.

"Our own authorities, have made it very clear that they think the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is very good and efficacious, gives a high degree of protection after just one dose, and even more after two doses, and the evidence that they've supplied is that they think that it is effective across all age groups."

Germans Health Minister Jens Spahn stressed the recommendations isn’t its final decision, and that will be made only after the vaccine is cleared for use.

AstraZeneca does not yet have approval from the European Union to roll out its vaccine but is expected to receive it by the end of this week.

