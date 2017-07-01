 

Germany legalises same-sex marriage after Merkel U-turn

German lawmakers voted overnight to legalise same-sex marriage, a move widely supported across the country that brings Germany in line with many of its Western peers.

Chancellor Angela Merkel voted against the measure, but paved the way for its passage by allowing members of her conservative party to vote according to their conscience.

Lawmakers voted 393-226 to legalise "marriage for everybody," with four abstentions. Underlining the delicate political tightrope that Merkel walked, the "no" votes came entirely from her conservative bloc, although some prominent party members, including Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen and her chief of staff Peter Altmaier, voted for it.

"This is a historic day," said Greens lawmaker Volker Beck, who leapt to his feet to applaud once the result was announced and was showered with confetti by supporters.

"It is really an amazing victory," said Beck, who has campaigned around Europe for gay rights.

Gay couples outside the chancellery, not far from parliament, kissed and hugged after the decision was announced, waving rainbow flags and carrying signs saying "Marriage for everybody."

"We've been happily married for eight years, but we could never call it that," said 38-year-old Shoshana Brandt, standing alongside her partner and their son. "We are happy and proud that we are now equal and we can live our love."

After years of lukewarm opposition to gay marriage following her party's line, Merkel said that lawmakers could take up the issue as a question of "conscience," allowing members of her conservative coalition to individually vote for it if they wanted.

That prompted her centre-left rivals to call for a quick vote on the issue, adding it to the agenda overnight on parliament's last regular session before Germany's September 24 national election.

Germany has allowed same-sex couples to enter civil partnerships since 2001, but has not granted them full marital rights, which include the possibility of jointly adopting children, even though gay marriage enjoyed some 80 per cent support, according to recent polls.

The new law won't take effect for several months because it still needs to pass the upper house of parliament and be approved by the president, although those are formalities. It is also expected to face legal challenges.

German lawmakers have voted overnight to legalise "marriage for everybody".

Germany legalises same-sex marriage after Merkel U-turn

Chancellor Angela Merkel voted against the measure but allowed party members to vote on conscience.


