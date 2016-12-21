Germany launches manhunt for 'armed and dangerous' Tunisian man following Christmas market attack

Germany has launched a Europe-wide manhunt for an "armed and dangerous" Tunisian man with ties to Islamic extremists in connection with the Berlin Christmas market attack.

A German security official that authorities had considered Anis Amri a possible terror threat previously and had been trying to deport him after his asylum application was rejected this summer.

The man is being sought in Germany and across Europe's border-free travel zone.

A European arrest warrant from Germany obtained by The Associated Press states that the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

It also indicates that he has at times used at least six different aliases and three different nationalities.

"This is a suspect, not necessarily the perpetrator," Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said after briefing Parliament's domestic affairs committee.

"We are still investigating in all directions."

Twelve people were killed and 48 injured when a truck plowed into a popular Berlin market Tuesday in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.