German police seek 1980s Ferrari after test drive theft

Associated Press
German police are looking for a rare 1980s Ferrari sports car believed to be worth more than 2 million euros ($3.4 million NZD) after a man posing as a would-be buyer stole it during a test drive.

Police in Duesseldorf said the man answering an advertisement for the red Ferrari 288 GTO , first registered in 1985, turned up for a previously agreed appointment in the western German city on Tuesday.

He and the seller went on a test drive, during which the seller got out of the car to swap places with the would-be buyer. The man got into the driver's seat, hit the gas pedal and sped off.

Police said on Wednesday that they hadn't been able to find the car and appealed to the public for information.

