German police seek 1980s Ferrari after test drive theft

German police are looking for a rare 1980s Ferrari sports car believed to be worth more than 2 million euros ($3.4 million NZD) after a man posing as a would-be buyer stole it during a test drive.

Police in Duesseldorf said the man answering an advertisement for the red Ferrari 288 GTO , first registered in 1985, turned up for a previously agreed appointment in the western German city on Tuesday.

He and the seller went on a test drive, during which the seller got out of the car to swap places with the would-be buyer. The man got into the driver's seat, hit the gas pedal and sped off.