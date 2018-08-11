 

German police rescue man being terrorised by squirrel

German police have come to the rescue of a man being harrassed by a baby squirrel.

Police responded to the call to find the rodent still terrorising the man in distress.

The squirrel was taken into custody after it abruptly fell asleep, reports BBC.

In a report, the officers from the south-western city of Karlsruhe said the detainee was now their mascot, and had been dubbed Karl-Friedrich.

A police spokeswoman said that squirrels that have lost their mother can focus their attention on one person as a replacement. 

Squirrels are known to chase people when in need of food or help.

Karl-Friedrich is now being looked after in an animal rescue centre. 

Squirrel attack aren't uncommon overseas and aren't always so benign.

In July last year, New York authorities warned Prospect Park visitors to avoid an "unusually aggressive" squirrel who attacked five people in the space of one week.

A three-year-old boy in Cornwall, UK was left covered in blood the previous year after being bitten by a pack of six squirrels.

Book claims Donald Trump was compromised in 1987 by Russian spies' 'honey trap' scheme

US President Donald Trump is likely to have been compromised by Russian intelligence on a trip to Moscow over 30 years ago, claims a new book.

During Trump and then-wife Ivana'stravelled to Russia in 1987, after being invited by a senior diplomat to discuss property developments, it's believed Trump would have been filmed with Russian prostitutes sent to him as a "honey trap", making him vulnerable to blackmail by the Kremlin, its then top spy told the book's author.

Former head of counterintelligence for the KGB, Oleg Kalugin, told author Craig Unger that the material would have been protected by spies since then.

In January 1987, two years before the fall of the Berlin Wall, he was invited by the Soviet ambassador to the United Nations, Yuri Dubinin, to visit Moscow to talk about opening a new hotel there.

Trump flew with his first wife Ivana and two unnamed associates to what was then Soviet Russia.

He stayed at the National Hotel in Moscow and during his entire trip was almost certainly under 24-hour surveillance by the KGB.

Kalugin, who was responsible for foreign operations and intelligence gathering, said that it was widespread practice at the time to use prostitutes to entrap foreign businessmen.

"In your world, many times, you ask your young men to stand up and proudly serve their country," Kalugin once told a reporter. "In Russia, sometimes we ask our women just to lie down."

However, there is no direct evidence of the existence of such tapes.

In an interview for House of Trump, Kalugin he said: "I would not be surprised if the Russians have, and Trump knows about them, files on him during his trip to Russia and his involvement with meeting young ladies that were controlled [by Soviet intelligence]."

The trip was long before Trump's 2013 visit to Moscow to attend the Miss Universe pageant. It was that visit which led to allegations that he was filmed watching prostitutes urinate on a bed once used by Barack and Michelle Obama – claims he has denied as false and "fake news", but which have led to the notorious "golden showers" dossier.

The claim was first made in the dossier prepared for former British spy Christopher Steele, who was commissioned during Trump's election campaign by Fusion GPS, a Washington "research firm" to look into his Russian ties.

Kalugin insists that Trump is probably aware of the existence of the "kompromat," what Russians call compromising material.

These and many other shocking claims are detailed in Craig Unger's latest book 'House of Trump, House of Putin; the Untold Story of Donald Trump and the Russian Mafia.'

Unger, a Vanity Fair journalist, previously targeted the Bush family over alleged links to the Saudis, and was heavily quoted in Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 9/11 movie.

The book claims that Trump is a "Russian asset" whose greed made him "easy prey" to Soviet intelligence officers decades ago, the Daily Mail reports. 

House of Trump also details Trump's ties to Russia and possible collusion with the Kremlin in the 2016 election that saw him elected US President.

Although Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the meddling of the vote gathering stream has seen 32 people indicted and three Russian companies, the US intelligence agencies have concluded hacking occurred.

Unger says, Trump has been soft on Russia, last month shocking the world by saying that the Kremlin did not conduct any meddling.

In the opening chapter Unger's book, he says that the reason is simple: with Trump, Russia "implanted either a wilfully ignorant or an inexplicably unaware Russian asset in the White House".

Unger calls Trump "Vladimir Putin's man in the White House" and claims that Trump's real estate business, The Trump Organization, has likely laundered billions for organised crime in Russia.

House of Trump says that Trump's associations with shady Russians dates back to the 1970s in Brighton Beach, a working-class neighbourhood in Brooklyn where his father Fred owned dozens of properties.

Among them were Semon Kislin and Tamir Sapir, Russian emigres who supposedly had ties to Russian crime families and started an electronics store which was used by KGB agents to buy their supplies.

Another was David Bogatin, a Russian-born Soviet Army veteran turned US citizen who later pleaded guilty to running a gasoline bootlegging scheme with Russian mobsters.

Bogatin bought five luxury condos in Trump Tower, the brand-new apartment block on Fifth Avenue in New York, in the mid-1980s for US$6 million.

Trump Tower was one of only two buildings in New York at the time that allowed people to buy condos using shell companies which disguised who the buyer was.

House of Trump says that whether Trump knew it or not, when he closed the deal with Bogatin he had "just helped launder money for the Russian mafia".

Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland. Source: 1 NEWS
A red-hot voyage to the sun is going to bring us closer to our star than ever before.

NASA's Parker Solar Probe will be the first spacecraft to "touch" the sun, hurtling through the sizzling solar atmosphere and coming within just 6 million kilometres of the surface.

It's designed to take solar punishment like never before, thanks to its revolutionary heat shield that's capable of withstanding 1,370 degrees Celsius.

Liftoff is set for the pre-dawn hours of Saturday for this first-of-its-kind mission to a star.

"The coolest, hottest mission, baby, that's what it is," said Nicola Fox, the project scientist at Johns Hopkins University.

Roughly the size of a small car, Parker will get nearly seven times closer to the sun than previous spacecraft. To snuggle up to the sun, it will fly past Venus seven times over seven years. Each flyby will provide an orbit-shaping gravity boost, drawing it ever closer to the sun and straight into the corona — the sun's outermost atmosphere.

The closer, the better for figuring out why the corona is hundreds of times hotter than the sun's surface. Another mystery scientists hope to solve: What drives the solar wind? That's the steady, supersonic stream of charged particles blasting off the corona and into space in all directions.

"There are missions that are studying the solar wind, but we're going to get to the birthplace," Fox said.

Scientists expect the $1.5 billion mission to shed light not only on our own dynamic sun, but the billions of other yellow dwarf stars — and other types of stars — out there in the Milky Way and beyond. While granting us life, the sun also has the power to disrupt spacecraft in orbit, and communications and electronics on Earth.

"This is where we live," said NASA solar astrophysicist Alex Young. "We have to understand and characterize this place that we're traveling through."

The project was proposed in 1958 to a brand-new NASA, and "60 years later, and it's becoming a reality," said project manager Andy Driesman, also of Johns Hopkins , which designed and built the spacecraft. The technology for surviving such a close solar encounter, while still being light enough for flight, wasn't available until now.

Parker's 2.4 metre heat shield is just 11 centimetres thick. Sandwiched between two carbon sheets is airy carbon foam. The front has a custom white ceramic coating to reflect sunlight; it's expected to glow cherry red when bombarded by the extreme solar heat.

Almost everything on the spacecraft will be behind this and thus in room-temperature shade while ducking through the jagged edges of the corona, without so much as a blister on its science instruments.

The spacecraft will hit 690,000 kph in the corona at closest approach. That's equivalent to going from Washington, DC, to Philadelphia in a split second. Or Chicago to Beijing in under a minute.

This is the first NASA spacecraft to be named after someone still alive.

Eugene Parker, 91, professor emeritus at the University of Chicago, predicted the existence of solar wind 60 years ago. He plans be at Cape Canaveral for the launch. United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy rocket is providing the muscle.

Parker got to inspect the spacecraft last fall. He said he's "holding my breath that everything goes well."

"This is a journey into never-never land, you might say, where it's too hot for any sensible spacecraft to function," Parker told Johns Hopkins' Fox in a recent interview. "But some very clever engineering and construction have succeeded in making what looks like a very workable instrument."

The spacecraft holds photos of Parker as well as a copy of his 1958 research paper on what he termed solar wind. Despite skepticism, NASA's Mariner 2 spacecraft proved Parker right in 1962.

Also on board: more than 1 million names of space fans submitted to NASA this past spring.

It's a fast-paced mission, with the first Venus encounter occurring less than two months after liftoff, in early October, and the first brush with the sun in November.

In all, the spacecraft will make 24 elongated laps around the sun, closer than the orbit of Mercury, the innermost planet. The records will start falling with the first orbit, when the Parker probe comes within 25 million kilometres of the sun and beats the current record holder, NASA's former Helios 2 spacecraft. Helios 2 got within 43 million kilometres of the sun in 1976.

Fox puts it this way: If the sun and Earth were on opposite ends of a football field, Mercury would be at the sun's 35-yard line, Helios 2 at the 29-yard line and the Parker probe at the 4-yard line.

NASA's Messenger, which orbited Mercury from 2011 to 2015, provided insight into the solar wind but was too away.

"You know something exciting is just around the bend, but where you're sitting you can't see what that is," Fox said. "So really the only way we can now do it is to do this daring mission to plunge into the corona."

The Parker probe's final three orbits — in 2024 and 2025 — will be the closest. The spacecraft eventually will run out of fuel and, no longer able to keep its heat shield pointed toward the sun, will burn and break apart — except perhaps for the rugged heat shield.

"It's a pretty tough shield," said Fox.

A stunning look at the Sun.
