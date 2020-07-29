German police reportedly find hidden cellar linked to suspect in Madeleine McCann disappearance

German police have today reportedly found a hidden cellar in a garden plot linked to the prime suspect behind the 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann.

It's believed to have belonged to a garden house torn down the same year as Madeleine's disappearance, The Guardian reports.



Local authorities have yet to comment on the alleged discovery, however.

It comes after police yesterday confirmed local media reports that police investigators had been at the site in Hannover with an excavator the day before.

Investigators with shovels and rakes could be seen on the plot yesterday putting possible evidence into plastic bags. Some were wearing white overalls and others were guiding a sniffer dog across the plot, German news agency dpa reported.

"The procedure is taking place in connection with our investigation regarding Maddie McCann," Julia Meyer, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office in Braunschweig, told The Associated Press.

McCann was three years old when she disappeared from her apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, while her family vacationed in 2007.

German authorities last month identified a 43-year-old German citizen as a suspect in the McCann case and are investigating him on suspicion of murder.

The suspect, who is currently in prison in Germany, spent many years in Portugal, including in Praia da Luz around the time of McCann's disappearance, and has two previous convictions for "sexual contact with girls", authorities have said.

Authorities have not released the suspect's name, but he has been widely identified by German media as Christian B.

He was last registered living in Germany in the city of Braunschweig, which is about 70 kilometres from Hannover.