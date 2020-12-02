German police probe mystery of missing giant phallus statue

Police in southern Germany have opened an investigation into the disappearance of a large wooden sculpture of a phallus from a mountainside where it appeared without explanation several years ago.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Local newspaper Allgaeuer Zeitung reported Monday that the two-meter tall sculpture appeared to have been chopped down over the weekend, with just a sorry pile of sawdust left behind on the 1738-meter high Gruenten mountain.

The male genitalia had gained celebrity status in recent years as a destination for hikers, and even appeared on Google Maps, where it was classified as a "cultural monument."

Local lore has it that it was made as a prank birthday present for a young man whose family didn't appreciate the gift and so the 200-kilogram sculpture was hauled up the mountain and left there.