German police probe mystery of missing giant phallus statue

Source:  Associated Press

Police in southern Germany have opened an investigation into the disappearance of a large wooden sculpture of a phallus from a mountainside where it appeared without explanation several years ago.

The two-metre-tall structure, which had become a landmark on the Bavarian mountain, was chopped down on the weekend. Source: 1 NEWS

Local newspaper Allgaeuer Zeitung reported Monday that the two-meter tall sculpture appeared to have been chopped down over the weekend, with just a sorry pile of sawdust left behind on the 1738-meter high Gruenten mountain.

The male genitalia had gained celebrity status in recent years as a destination for hikers, and even appeared on Google Maps, where it was classified as a "cultural monument."

Local lore has it that it was made as a prank birthday present for a young man whose family didn't appreciate the gift and so the 200-kilogram  sculpture was hauled up the mountain and left there.

The German news agency dpa reported that police in the Bavarian town of Kempten are investigating the disappearance, although it wasn't clear whether a crime had been committed.

