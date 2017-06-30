German police who engaged in public sex and urination in wild party expelled from G20

A group of Berlin police officers helping with security ahead of next week's Group of 20 summit in Hamburg has been sent home after some reportedly partied excessively at the barracks where they were staying.

Barbed wire protects a fence near railway tracks in Hamburg, Germany, Thursday, June 29, 2017. In background the city hall. On July 7 and July 8, 2017 the G20 summit takes place in Hamburg. (Bodo Marks/dpa via AP) Source: Associated Press

More than 220 officers were sent back to the German capital after what Hamburg police called "inappropriate and unacceptable behavior" by a minority of the group.

Berlin's B.Z. newspaper reported that the antics allegedly included police officers urinating on a fence and an officer dressed in a bathrobe dancing on a table with a weapon in her hand.

Berlin police spokesman Thomas Neuendorf described the behavior on June 29 as "simply embarrassing".

The officers were housed at barracks north of Hamburg. They were scheduled to be relieved by others from Berlin before the July 7-8 summit.

On the Berlin Police Facebook page the police department open acknowledged the wild party.