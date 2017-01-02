German police detain hundreds of men of 'African descent' to 'prevent a repeat of sexual assaults'

Police in the German city of Cologne say they detained hundreds of North African men to "prevent" a repeat of sexual assaults that happened a year ago during New Year's festivities.

Police officers surround a group of men in front of the Cologne main station on Saturday December 31 where a string of robberies and sexual assaults last year that were blamed largely on migrants from North Africa prompted nationwide outrage. Source: Associated Press

Cologne's chief of police Juergen Mathies then dismissed claims of racial profiling today when the men had gathered yesterday at Cologne's main train station and in the Deutz district.

In an overnight tweet, police had described them as being "seemingly of African descent," prompting online criticism that people were being detained based on their appearance alone.

"I reject this negative criticism," the chief told reporters.

"The clear aim was to prevent similar events to previous year."

Hundreds of people were robbed and sexually assaulted during New Year's celebrations in Cologne last year.

The crimes were blamed largely on men of North African origin who had taken advantage of chaotic and crowded scenes around the city's cathedral.

Mathies said he had instructed officers to intervene sooner this year.

Of the 650 people detained for identity checks, almost all were from North African countries, the police chief said.

"Their characteristics were such that potential crimes could indeed be expected," he added, without elaborating.

Around 100 people in all were arrested overnight, while authorities logged around 160 crimes that included almost a dozen assaults or insults of a sexual nature, police said.

Cologne Mayor Henriette Reker said she was "happy and relieved" that the night had passed fairly uneventfully.

Around 50,000 people rang in the new year in front of Cologne Cathedral, officials said.