 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


German police arrest two suspects after brazen $4.8m gold coin heist

share

Source:

Associated Press

German special police units raided several homes in Berlin early today in connection with the brazen heist of a 100-kilogram Canadian gold coin stolen from one of the city's most famous museums earlier this year.

The Big Maple Leaf coin, pictured in 2010 at the Bode Museum in Berlin

The Big Maple Leaf coin, pictured in 2010 at the Bode Museum in Berlin.

Source: Associated Press

Heavily-armed masked police arrested at least two suspects, one wearing a hood over his head, during early morning raids in the city's Neukoelln neighbourhood.

"We assume that the two suspects match the ones seen on the video footage from surveillance cameras" during the burglary, police spokesman Winfrid Wenzel told The Associated Press.

He said searches of the apartments were still continuing, but so far the coin hadn't been found. Experts think the coin may have been melted down to cash in on the gold, Wenzel added.

The Canadian "Big Maple Leaf" coin, worth several million dollars, was stolen from the Bode museum in March.

At least two burglars broke into the museum at night, using a ladder to climb to a window from elevated railway tracks. 

They grabbed the coin, loaded it onto a wheelbarrow and then carted it out of the building and along the tracks across the Spree river before descending into a park on a rope and fleeing in a getaway car.

In July, police published still photos made from surveillance video asking the public for help in finding the thieves.

Police say the three-centimetre thick coin, with a diameter of 53 centimetres has a face value of 1 million Canadian dollars ($NZ1.07 million).

By weight alone, however, it would be worth almost $4.5 million ($NZ4.8 million) at market prices. The coin was likely damaged in the theft.

The coin, which has an image of Queen Elizabeth II on one side, was on loan from a private, unidentified person, the German news agency dpa reported. 

There are maple leaves on the back of the coin. It's one of only five that were made by the Royal Canadian Mint.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:36
1
Matthew French saw several cars which had obviously had trouble navigated the treacherous streets.

Winter storm: Cold front leads to flight cancellations and Desert Road closure with more snow forecast

00:13
2
The video posted online by a Christchurch health blogger has been viewed 35 million times.

Watch: These cute Kiwi babies laughing on fitness machine send internet into meltdown!

00:35
3
Jeremy Falconer captured the rocky trip across the Cook Strait this morning.

Watch: Stomach-churning video shows Interislander ferry getting smashed by monster swell

4
Desert road between Rangipo and Waiouru was blocked after a truck crash early this morning.

North Island's Desert Rd closed this morning following truck crash overnight

5
A baby holds a parent's hand.

'Parents who can't afford to have children should not be having them' - ACT deputy slams Labour's baby policy

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


01:30
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:23
Dozens of vehicles are stranded due to snow and ice.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.

00:44
Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

Video: Polar blast turns Mt Ruapehu's famous Chateau Tongariro into winter wonderland

Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

00:33
The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions treacherous.

Watch: Drivers battle treacherous wintry conditions as snow falls on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill

The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions in some places dangerous.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ