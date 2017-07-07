 

World


German police and protesters clash during march against G20 leaders

Associated Press

German police have used water cannons and pepper spray to disperse protesters in Hamburg after being attacked with bottles and stones by some marchers protesting the Group of 20 summit.

Tens of thousands of protesters are turning out in Hamburg to protest against the world leaders' summit.
Police say they repeatedly asked a group of hardcore anti-capitalist demonstrators to remove their masks, to no avail.

They then decided to separate the group from the rest of the several thousand-strong demonstration.

Black-hooded protesters attacked a police vehicle with bottles and bricks, breaking its window.

The violence broke out near the start of the demonstration at a riverside plaza used for Hamburg's weekly fish market.

It could make the pair's upcoming meeting at the G20 pretty awkward.
More than 100,000 protesters are expected in Hamburg for the summit, which takes place today and tomorrow.

Hundreds of people painted themselves in clay in protest against the "destructive mechanisms of capitalism".

Watch: Bizarre clay figures protest G20 summit in Germany
