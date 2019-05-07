German paedophile unlikely to be behind disappearance of Madeleine McCann, podcaster says

The case of missing British toddler Madeleine McCann, who disappeared while holidaying with her family in Portugal in 2007, remains a subject of intense public interest, and many twists and turns have appeared in the investigation in the years since.

Now, a new suspect has appeared – Martin Ney, a German paedophile who was jailed in 2012 for the abduction and murder of three young boys and the abuse of dozens more.

"The interesting thing about Martin Ney is he’s being linked, tenuously, to the case for about six years now, and I think he’s actually the subject of media speculation," the host of true crime podcast Maddie, Mark Saunokonoko, explained on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

However, he noted there was no similarities between Ney's preferred victim profile - young, school-aged boys between the ages of seven and eight, perhaps 13 - with that of Madeleine McCann, who was days away from her fourth birthday when she disappeared from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, in the Algarve, over a decade ago.

The Australian journalist said he interviewed Goncalo Amaral, the lead Portuguese detective in Maddie's disappearance, for the podcast around two-and-a-half weeks ago and he "came out with some really remarkable claims in that interview."

"One of them was that there were British police interviews that had been buried and it impeded his investigation," Mr Saunokonoko said. "The other one was that they were in the process of trying to locate an apartment where they believe Madeleine’s body may have been hidden after she went missing."

Mr Saunokonoko said Mr Almaral had told him that UK police were "in the process of wrapping the case up, that they were going to target a German paedophile who he did not name, but he said that the German paedophile that they were working on didn't do it and he would be a scapegoat."

The scapegoat, Mr Saunokonoko said, would be used to help "ease political pressure" and put an end to the public's desire for an arrest in the months and years since the toddler's disappearance.

"The British police were involved at the beginning. They've been involved heavily since Operation Grange was launched in 2011, $20 million has been spent on that investigation, countless man hours, no arrests, no real suspects, so there's political pressure and public pressure. People want to see a resolution on this case … people want to see an end to it.