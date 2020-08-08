German nudist chases down wild boar that snatched his laptop

A German nudist had the last laugh after giving chase to a wild boar that had run off with a bag containing his laptop.

The German nudist running after a sow and her two piglets at Berlin's Teufelssee Source: Adele Landauer/Facebook

Pictures posted on social media show the naked man running after a sow and her two piglets to the mirth of fellow bathers at Berlin's Teufelssee, or Devil's Lake.

Adele Landauer, an actor and coach who says she took the pictures, wrote that the pigs first helped themselves to somebody's pizza before grabbing the bag.

When the owner realised what had happened, he “gave his all” and recovered it, she said.

“When he came back with his yellow bag in the hand we all clapped and congratulated him for his success,” she added.

Landauer said she later showed the man the pictures she had taken and “he laughed loudly and authorised me to publish them”.