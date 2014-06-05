 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


German minister says no plan to bring down Angela Merkel despite migration standoff

share

Source:

Associated Press

Germany's interior minister is insisting that his party has no intention of bringing down Chancellor Angela Merkel and her government, but there's no sign yet of a compromise in a bitter standoff over migration.

Angela Merkel.

Source: Associated Press

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is calling for Germany to turn back some asylum-seekers at the border. Merkel opposes unilateral action, arguing that it would weaken the 28-nation European Union.

Seehofer leads the Bavaria-only Christian Social Union party, the sister party to Merkel's conservatives. His party holds a leadership meeting Monday which could authorize Seehofer to push through his demand. If he does, that would threaten the government.

Seehofer was quoted today telling the Bild am Sonntag newspaper: "No one in the CSU has an interest in bringing down the chancellor ... or blowing up the coalition."

Related

Politics

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Broncos Jamayne Isaako. NRL Premiership Rugby League. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos. Mt Smart Stadium. 14th April 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz

Michael Maguire names seven new players in his first Kiwis league squad

2
The TVNZ1 Breakfast host checked in on how the Prime Minister is doing. She is due to give birth on June 17.

Jacinda Ardern shares picture of weekly 'highlight' as her baby's due date arrives

00:58
3
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen gives updates on All Blacks at risk of missing third Test.

Beauden Barrett and Fifita out of third All Blacks Test with France - Squire, Harris in doubt

4
The Prime Minister has told the families the permanent sealing of the mine will stop while options are looked at.

Police get ready to reopen Pike River Mine investigation

5
Worcester Warriors Joe Taufete'e during the European Rugby Challenge Cup, Pool Five match at Sixways Stadium, Worcester. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

USA record first ever rugby Test win over tier one nation after stunning Scotland


01:28
It's estimated that one in 10 New Zealand children have the learning disorder, dyslexia.

Wellington man who hated school due to dyslexia creates new programme to help kids

An estimated one in 10 New Zealand children have the learning disorder.

02:15
John Pullar, helped devise a strategy to get uninsured people back in their homes.

Good Sorts: Meet the man helping Edgecumbe get back on track after the floods

John Pullar, helped devise a strategy to get uninsured people back in their homes.

01:43
Survivors are feeling more confident to come forward due to greater awareness of the issues.

Wellington sexual abuse counselling service at crisis point as client numbers swell

Wellington HELP is contracted to help 300 clients every year but this year, it's tracking towards 700.

01:59
The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

Exclusive: Christchurch researchers make major breakthrough in bowel cancer prevention

The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

'Smear Your Mea' campaign founder dies of cervical cancer

Talei Morrison was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 