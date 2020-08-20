TODAY |

German hospital treating Russian Putin critic says tests indicate he was poisoned

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The German hospital treating Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny says tests indicate that he was poisoned.

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny (file photo). Source: Associated Press

In a statement, the team of doctors who have been examining Mr Navalny since he was flown from Siberia said the Kremlin critic was suffering from "cholinesterase inhibitors" in his system – a broad range of substances that are found in several drugs, but also pesticides and nerve agents.

"The patient is in an intensive care unit and is still in an induced coma. His health is serious, but there is currently no acute danger to his life," the Berlin Hospital said.

It’s believed the 44-year-old Russian opposition activist, who's a fierce critic of President Putin, drank tea laced with poison and fell gravely ill on a flight from Moscow to Siberia – with allegations that the Kremlin was behind it.

Mr Navalny was flown to Berlin from Russia for medical treatment on Sunday, where he's being treated. 

The Kremlin has not yet commented on the allegation.

Daniel Faitaua
