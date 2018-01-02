German government supports Iran protests

Germany's government says protests against the economic and political situation in Iran "deserve our respect."

Anti-riot Iranian police prevent university students to join other protesters over Iran weak economy, in Tehran, Iran. Source: Associated Press

A spokeswoman for Chancellor Angela Merkel says Berlin is closely watching developments in the country, which has seen growing economic ties with Germany in recent years.

Ulrike Demmer told reporters in Berlin on Wednesday that "in the view of the German government it's legitimate and deserves our respect when people have the courage to take to the streets with their economic and political concerns, as is currently the case in Iran."

Demmer said Germany calls on the government in Tehran to respect freedom of assembly and speech, and to show its willingness to engage in dialogue with protesters.