German couple jailed for selling their son to paedophiles on internet

A New Zealander caught up on the Lombok earthquake has described helping the injured and dying.
The 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck on Sunday night and has killed at least 105 people.
Charlotte Fenwick was having dinner with friends when the earthquake hit.
"We were moving metre to metre side to side, up and down, people were screaming and running away from any structures and trees," she said.
She immediately began to help people, who were impaired in a state of shock.
"One of the guys that I was with started having a full-blown panic attack ... so I sat down the ground and had him lie on the ground and lean back against my body and got him to calm down using some yoga breathing practices," Ms Fenwick said.
"I had to go home and get my friend and she was immovable with shock as well."
She then managed with her group to cycle across the island to the town where people grouping and helped the injured at the emergency triage centre.
"We saw walls that had collapsed, houses that had caved in on themselves, people were screaming, people were injured," she said.
"Once I got to the triage centre I stayed there for the rest of the night tending to people who were very, very seriously wounded.
"We first tried to do what we could to stop any heavy bleeding, apply pressure bandages, for those with broken bones we made makeshift splints out of pieces of wood that we found."
Other volunteers went around the island to chemists, trying to get saline drips, painkillers and bandages.
She said two people at the triage centre died overnight while two did not make it on their way to the centre.
Ms Fenwick was evacuated to Bali last night.
Video and still images after the quake showed hundreds of tourists on the Gili Islands flocking to the beach to be evacuated.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said there was no indication any New Zealanders were injured.
There are currently 737 New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel as being in Indonesia and 28 registered in Lombok.
The chairman of Britain's governing Conservative Party told former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to say sorry overnight for a newspaper column in which he wrote that burqa-wearing women looked like "letter boxes" and bank robbers.
Johnson, who quit the government last month in a dispute over Brexit, made the remarks in a Daily Telegraph article published Monday.
Johnson said he opposed banning burqas and other face-covering garments, but wrote that it was "absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes."
His article drew criticism from Muslim groups and fellow politicians — including some Conservatives.
Mohamed Sheikh, founder of the Conservative Muslim Forum, said Johnson's article had been "totally out of order."
Middle East Minister Alistair Burt criticised Johnson for comments he said "many people would find offensive."
Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis said in a tweet that he agreed with Burt and had asked Johnson to apologize.
Latin-spouting, tousle-headed Johnson is a former mayor of London and one of Britain's best-known politicians. He resigned as foreign secretary in July, accusing Prime Minister Theresa May of killing "the Brexit dream" with her plan to seek close economic ties with the European Union after the U.K. leaves the bloc next year.
The resignation solidified Johnson's position as a leader of the pro-Brexit wing of the Conservative Party, which is deeply divided over its attitude to the EU.
Many expect May to face a leadership challenge if faltering Brexit negotiations don't improve — and Johnson is likely to be a contender to replace her. Some suspected Johnson's burqa comments were intended to boost his appeal among right-wing members of the party.
Sayeeda Warsi, a Conservative member of the House of Lords, said Johnson was using Muslim women as a "convenient political football to try and increase his poll ratings."
"These were offensive comments but clever politics," she said. "Boris knew the effect and the impact that this kind of dog-whistle politics would have."
Several European countries, including France, Belgium and Denmark, have banned face-covering veils in public, but none of Britain's main political parties supports such a restriction.
The prime minister's official spokesman, James Slack, said "such a prescriptive approach would be not in keeping with British values of religious tolerance and gender equality."