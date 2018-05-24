 

German confectionery company's image of Meghan Markle as chocolate-covered marshmallow causes a stir

Associated Press

A German confectionery company has apologised for tweeting a picture of a chocolate-covered marshmallow dressed up as bride Meghan Markle at her wedding to Prince Harry.

German confectionery company has apologised over this picture of Meghan Markle depicted as a marshmellow.

A spokesman for Dickmann's Schokokuesse, a popular sweet in Germany especially among children, apologised for the picture depicting Markle, who has an African-American mother, as a chocolate-covered marshmallow with a crown, a white dress and wedding bouquet.

The company deleted the tweet but top-selling Bild newspaper reprinted it Wednesday, adding fuel to the controversy.

The pair attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace in honour of Prince Charles.
The chocolate marshmallow was linked in the past to racism, being widely known as the "Negerkuss" or "negro kiss" in Germany until about 20 years ago.

Company spokesman Bernd Roessler said Tuesday, the picture was "stupid and embarrassing," German news agency dpa reported.

The official photos of the Duke and Duchess and 10-strong bridal party were taken at Windsor Castle.
