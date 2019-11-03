German city Dresden declares 'Nazi crisis'

TODAY |

The German city of Dresden has passed a resolution aimed at strengthening democracy and protecting minorities amid growing concern about far-right extremism.

German news agency dpa reported yesterday that city counsellors passed a resolution this week with the headline "Nazi crisis?" which warned that anti-democratic and extremist views and even violence were becoming increasingly apparent in Dresden.

Dresden is home to the anti-migrant group PEGIDA and the far-right Alternative for Germany party received more than 17 per cent of the vote in city council elections this year.

The motion, which was passed Thursday, was supported by members of the Left Party, the environmentalist Greens, the centre-left Social Democrats, the pro-business Free Democrats and a satirical party known simply as The Party.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right Christian Democrats voted against the motion.

Supporters of the Pegida movement, including one holding a sign that shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel dressed in a Nazi uniform with the swastikas replaced by Euro symbols, gather to march on German Unity Day on October 3, 2016 in Dresden, Germany. Source: Getty
