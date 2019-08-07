TODAY |

Georgia police Taser woman suspected of trying to use a fake ID

Associated Press
Officials at the largest public beach in the US State of Georgia are defending police officers' use of force during some weekend arrests and have released police body camera video after bystander footage of the scene got thousands of views online.

Police video shows an ID check outside a Tybee Island bar escalate to officers using Tasers to shock three people they said were resisting arrest Saturday (Sunday NZT).

It shows a woman outside a bar snatching an ID card from an officer's hand and running away.

The officer tries to restrain her after she trips and falls.

After a struggle the officer shocks her with a Taser.

A police report says a man who tried to pull the officer off the woman was also stunned and arrested, as was an angry bystander who bit another police officer.

Georgia police are defending the actions of the officer, saying she was resisting arrest. Source: Associated Press
