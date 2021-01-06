Georgia Democrat claims victory in crucial US Senate runoff

Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock has given what amounts to a victory speech, saying he was honoured by the faith that voters had shown in him and promising to work for all Georgians.

The Georgia runoff was too early to call today. But Warnock, appearing on video after midnight (local time), expressed optimism, saying he had “proved that with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible.”

Warnock was challenging Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who acknowledged earlier that “we’ve got some work to do here" in the race. It was one of two Georgia runoff elections that would determine control of the US Senate.

Georgia Democratic senate candidate Raphael Warnock. Source: Associated Press

The other featured Democrat Jon Ossoff going up against Republican David Perdue. No one has yet claimed victory in this race.

Warnock spoke in front of a bookshelf with a sign that said “Thank you Georgia” and in his speech shared parts of his biography, including his childhood in public housing.

He said, “May my story be an inspiration to some young person who is trying to grasp and grab hold of the American dream.

Both Georgia Democrats must win their seats to split the Senate 50-50. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, as president of the Senate, would provide the tiebreaker needed to determine control.

To be sure, even a closely divided Democratic Senate wouldn’t give Joe Biden everything he wants.

Senate rules still require 60 votes to advance most major legislation; for now, there aren't enough Democrats willing to change that requirement. So, regardless of Georgia's results, Biden will have to win over Republicans in a Senate where a bipartisan group of more centrist senators stand to see their stock rise.

A Democratic Senate still would clear an easier path for Biden’s nominees to key posts, especially on the federal judiciary, and give Democrats control of committees and much of the floor action.