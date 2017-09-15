 

'George rules the roost, Charlotte not far behind' – Prince William opens up on personalities of his kids

Britain's Prince William today discussed his children with patients during a visit to a Liverpool hospital, revealing George "rules the roost" and that his daughter, Charlotte, "isn't far behind".

The Prince discussed his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, with patients at Liverpool hospital.
Source: Associated Press

Speaking with 87-year-old Teresa Jones and staff in the hospital's frailty assessment unit, the Prince talked about George's first day of school.

"George has just started school last week so we are waiting for the moment he wakes up and decides he doesn't want to go to school," he laughed. 

"So far it has been very easy but all the parents say it's going to happen.

"They will suddenly turn around one morning and say, 'I have to go for the rest of my life?'"

When Teresa said, "what till they tell you what to do," William said George has "slightly done it already."

"George rules the roost, Charlotte not far behind. Keep me in check," the Duke of Cambridge admitted. 

He also revealed to another patient that his little girl will be "trouble when she gets older."

William talked about his wife's pregnancy, telling the patients at Aintree University Hospital Kate was doing "very well."

Later in the day, the prince was given an avocado by a four-year-old boy, to help the Duchess of Cambridge with her morning sickness.

The boy's headteacher explained that avocados are meant to help with the condition and that the boy's mother was suffering from it too.

