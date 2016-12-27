 

George Michael's partner shares emotional tribute to the late star after his death

Grieving fans and loved ones overnight mourned the death of George Michael as British charities revealed that the pop star had secretly been a major behind-the-scenes donor who gave his time and money to support cherished causes.

There has been a flow of people outside the English home of the star, who died aged 53.
Source: Associated Press

The star's partner, celebrity hairdresser Fadi Fawaz, has shared a heartfelt post to Twitter today to the late ex-Wham! singer. 

He also changed his page description, which now reads; "I will never stop missing you".

Michael, who in the past had a reputation for self-indulgence, had actually given millions of dollars to charities involved with helping children, cancer victims and AIDS sufferers.

He was also remembered for small acts of kindness: helping his village in north London get a Christmas tree, and volunteering at a homeless shelter.

Former Beatle Paul McCartney posted a statement on his website praising Michael's "sweet soul music," which he said will live on.

"Having worked with him on a number of occasions his great talent always shone through and his self-deprecating sense of humor made the experience even more pleasurable," McCartney said, posting a picture of the two of them together.

The singer's death was announced yesterday. Many paid tribute on Facebook and Twitter and others cited years of good works that received little publicity - largely because Michael insisted on keeping his charity work out of the limelight.

Fans placed flowers and other tributes at his homes in north London and in Goring, England, where he died of apparent heart failure.

Fans leave tributes outside the home of British musician George Michael in London, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. George Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday. He was 53. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Fans leave tributes outside the home of British musician George Michael in London, who died yesterday.

Source: Associated Press

Michael's later years were marked by occasional brushes with the law and a series of driving incidents related to substance abuse, but this was overlooked yesterday as directors of major charities and advocacy groups stepped forward to praise him.

Among the groups he supported were the Terrence Higgins Trust, which helps people with AIDS, Macmillan Cancer Support, and Childline, which offers confidential phone counselling for young people.

Childline founder Esther Rantzen said Michael gave royalties from his 1996 hit Jesus To A Child to the charity along with many other donations.

"Over the years he gave us millions and we were planning next year, as part of our 30th anniversary celebrations to create, we hoped, a big concert in tribute to him - to his artistry, to his wonderful musicality but also to thank him for the hundreds of thousands of children he helped," she said.

She said Michael was determined that no one outside the charity should know "how much he gave to the nation's most vulnerable children."

Jane Barron from the Terrence Higgins Trust said Michael made many donations and gifts, including the royalties of his Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me duet with Elton John in 1991.

Michael had spoken publicly about the pain of losing a partner to AIDS early in the epidemic, but he kept his long history of donations to the Trust private.

Rights activist Peter Tatchell, who knew Michael before he achieved fame, said Michael had hidden his homosexuality in the early part of his career because gay public figures were subjected to vicious treatment by the British tabloid press.

He praised the singer for making his sexual orientation known after he was arrested in 1998 for lewd behavior in a public toilet in Los Angeles.

Mr Tatchell said Michael's response to his arrest amounted to "a defiant defense of the right to be gay" that had an impact throughout the gay community.

