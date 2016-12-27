 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


George Michael's cause of death 'inconclusive' following postmortem

share

Source:

Bang Showbiz

The death of singer George Michael is still being treated as "unexplained but not suspicious" after a postmortem was proved inconclusive.

There has been a flow of people outside the English home of the star, who died aged 53.
Source: Associated Press

Police say further tests will be carried out for the star who passed away on Christmas Day at the age of 53.

"Further tests will now be carried out. The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks," said Thames Valley Police in a statement yesterday.

"Thames Valley police will prepare a file for the Oxfordshire coroner. Mr Michael’s death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious," said police.

It comes after George's publicist previously released a statement on behalf of the Careless Whisper's singer's family and friends thanking fans for their well wishes.

"For someone whose life was ultimately about his music and the love he had for his family and friends, his fans and the world at large, there could be no more fitting tribute than the many, many, kind words that have been said and the numerous plays his records have received," the family said in the statement.

The controversial and colourful star died suddenly yesterday in England.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Contrary to some reports, there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and from the bottom of our hearts we thank those who, rightly, have chosen to celebrate his life and legacy at this most distressing of times," they said.

Tragically, George's partner Fadi Fawaz found the singer dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire when he went to wake him up on Christmas morning.

"Its a xmas I will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx (sic)," Mr Fawaz shared on Twitter.

Related

05:06
The controversial and colourful star died suddenly yesterday in England.

'His life force cut short' - singer George Michael remembered by musical royalty and fans alike
00:51
'I didn't have any reason to think it was as serious as it was,' said one of the late star's neighbours in his village.

Local pub pays tribute to George Michael, neighbour says he 'didn't look well'
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 1993 file photo, George Michael performs at "Concert of Hope" to mark World AIDS Day at London's Wembley Arena. According to a publicist on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, the singer has died at the age of 53. (AP Photo/Gill Allen)

'He was an absolute inspiration' - the world reacts to George Michael's death

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh

Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh third ODI

00:30
2
The ex-Black Caps skipper walloped 72 runs as the Heat defeated the Hurricanes by 7 wickets.

McCullum, Lynn combine to annihilate Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash


00:30
3
Martin was visiting a homeless shelter in London when he grabbed his guitar and began singing Last Christmas.

Video: Coldplay's Chris Martin pays tribute to George Michael

01:02
4
Malone says he wants to prove to young aspiring athletes that people with disabilities are capable in competing with able body athletes.

'It's an honour to be recognised' - Liam Malone humbled by NZOM appointment

00:29
5
Keith Avila called police after overhearing two passengers instructing a teenage girl.

Uber driver turns hero rescuing girl from sex trafficking ring

00:30
Martin was visiting a homeless shelter in London when he grabbed his guitar and began singing Last Christmas.

Video: Coldplay's Chris Martin pays tribute to George Michael

Martin was visiting a homeless shelter in London when he grabbed his guitar and began singing Last Christmas.

00:21
A Bryndwr house where a man was shot is under police guard today.

Man arrested following Christchurch shooting

The man has been charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm causing grievous bodily harm .

02:03
1 NEWS' Anna Burns-Francis went to find out what's prompted a resurgence in record collecting.

Old-school vinyl records making a comeback

"The core vinyl collector is a male, and is around 30-years-old".

00:56
Kauahi Ngapora says the marina needs to be dredged as soon as possible if clearing the Inland Road and State Highway south is to be any good for tourism.

Local Kaikoura business whale watch tours to start back on Monday

It's had to suspend trips since the 7.8 earthquake in November.

00:30
The ex-Black Caps skipper walloped 72 runs as the Heat defeated the Hurricanes by 7 wickets.

McCullum, Lynn combine to annihilate Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash

The pair hit 11 sixes between them as the Brisbane Heat won by 7 wickets at the Gabba.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ