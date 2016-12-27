George Michael's cause of death 'inconclusive' following postmortem

The death of singer George Michael is still being treated as "unexplained but not suspicious" after a postmortem was proved inconclusive.

Police say further tests will be carried out for the star who passed away on Christmas Day at the age of 53.

"Further tests will now be carried out. The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks," said Thames Valley Police in a statement yesterday.

"Thames Valley police will prepare a file for the Oxfordshire coroner. Mr Michael’s death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious," said police.

It comes after George's publicist previously released a statement on behalf of the Careless Whisper's singer's family and friends thanking fans for their well wishes.

"For someone whose life was ultimately about his music and the love he had for his family and friends, his fans and the world at large, there could be no more fitting tribute than the many, many, kind words that have been said and the numerous plays his records have received," the family said in the statement.

"Contrary to some reports, there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and from the bottom of our hearts we thank those who, rightly, have chosen to celebrate his life and legacy at this most distressing of times," they said.

Tragically, George's partner Fadi Fawaz found the singer dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire when he went to wake him up on Christmas morning.