George H.W. Bush becomes 1st US president to turn 94

George H.W. Bush is enjoying a relaxing birthday today as he became the first former US president to turn 94.

This file photo provided by Office of George H. W. Bush shows a photo of former President George H.W. Bush that was tweeted on Friday, June 1, 2018, from his hospital bed while reading a book about himself and his late wife in Biddeford, Maine. Bush is celebrating his 94th birthday in Maine. He is relaxing at his home in Kennebunkport on Tuesday, June 12, eight days after being released from the hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure. (Paul Morse/Office of George H. W. Bush via AP, File)

Bush is celebrating his 94th birthday in Maine. He is relaxing at his home in Kennebunkport on Tuesday, June 12, eight days after being released from the hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure.

Source: Associated Press

The nation's 41st president was receiving calls and taking it easy at his seaside home eight days after being released from a hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure, said Chief of Staff Jean Becker.

Several of his children were in town, including former President George W. Bush. Another son, Neil Bush, called on people in a newspaper opinion piece to volunteer and "to become a point of light."

As president, Bush encouraged others to be "points of light," reflecting his belief that people need to help out in their communities.

Bush became the oldest US president months ago and is the first to celebrate a 94th birthday, said spokesman Jim McGrath.

Former Democratic President Jimmy Carter isn't far behind, at age 93, and he'll celebrate his 94th on Oct. 1.

Two other former U.S. presidents made it to 93: deceased Republicans Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford.

The Central Intelligence Agency marked Bush's birthday by releasing declassified material related to his tenure as the agency's director from January 1976 to January 1977.

The items include a video about his path to becoming CIA director and another about his farewell visit to the agency employees in January 1993, the final month of his presidency.

Related to that visit is a copy of a schedule for a briefing over lunch to discuss Iraq, Bosnia, Somalia, counter-intelligence, counter-narcotics and "CIS Ops," an apparent reference to former Soviet states.

After dessert, the briefs included presentations on Russia, North Korea and "Clansig Operations," an agency acronym for clandestine signals intelligence.

