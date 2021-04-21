TODAY |

George Floyd mural in Ohio destroyed by lightning strike

Source:  1 NEWS

Rubble remains where a mural honouring the life of George Floyd once stood after a lightning strike destroyed the piece.

George Floyd. Source: Supplied

According to CBS, the artwork by David Ross, created a year ago, collapsed into rubble after a bolt of lightning struck the side of a building with the mural in Toledo, Ohio.

George Floyd mural destroyed by lightning in Toledo, Ohio. Source: Video screen grab from Kaitlin Durbin via Twitter.

However, officials are reportedly planning a new mural at a different location in Toledo.

Floyd died May last year after a white police officer pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for almost 10 minutes.

Crowds outside the Minneapolis courthouse celebrated the verdict with cheers. Source: 1 NEWS

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for Floyd's murder. His death led to the biggest outcry against racial injustice in the US in generations.

With good behaviour, Chauvin could be paroled after serving two-thirds of his sentence, or about 15 years.

