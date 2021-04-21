George Floyd mural in Ohio destroyed by lightning strike

Rubble remains where a mural honouring the life of George Floyd once stood after a lightning strike destroyed the piece.

George Floyd. Source: Supplied

According to CBS, the artwork by David Ross, created a year ago, collapsed into rubble after a bolt of lightning struck the side of a building with the mural in Toledo, Ohio.

George Floyd mural destroyed by lightning in Toledo, Ohio. Source: Video screen grab from Kaitlin Durbin via Twitter.

However, officials are reportedly planning a new mural at a different location in Toledo.

Floyd died May last year after a white police officer pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for almost 10 minutes.

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for Floyd's murder. His death led to the biggest outcry against racial injustice in the US in generations.