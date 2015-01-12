George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins

It looks like Beyonce and Jay Z aren't the only ones expecting twins this year, after reports emerged that prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and husband George Clooney are expecting twins.

George and Amal Clooney

The Clooney's twins are due in June, CBS's The Talk host Julie Chen said.

Both award-winning actor George and Amal are "very happy" according to a source close to the couple, reports People.

A representative for the Clooneys is yet to comment.

The rumour mill started churning last month when 30-year-old Amal was spotted wearing a loose-fitting dress.

The couple married in 2014 in a Venice wedding attended by a star-studded guest list including Matt Damon and Bill Murray.