George, Amal Clooney donate $680K to students organising anti-gun violence marches in wake of Florida school massacre

Actor George Clooney and human-rights lawyer Amal Clooney are donating $US500,000 ($NZ680,000) to students organising marches against gun violence, and the couple says they'll also attend next month's planned protests.

George and Amal Clooney on the Golden Globe Awards red carpet. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement overnight, the Clooneys say they're inspired by the "courage and eloquence" of the survivors-turned-activists from Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Seventeen people were killed at the school and others wounded when a former student went on a rampage with an assault rifle. Students are mobilising a March 24 march in Washington and elsewhere to urge lawmakers to enact tougher gun control.