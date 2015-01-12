George, Amal Clooney donate $680K to students organising anti-gun violence marches in wake of Florida school massacre

Source:Associated Press
Actor George Clooney and human-rights lawyer Amal Clooney are donating $US500,000 ($NZ680,000) to students organising marches against gun violence, and the couple says they'll also attend next month's planned protests.
George and Amal Clooney on the Golden Globe Awards red carpet.
In a statement overnight, the Clooneys say they're inspired by the "courage and eloquence" of the survivors-turned-activists from Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Seventeen people were killed at the school and others wounded when a former student went on a rampage with an assault rifle. Students are mobilising a March 24 march in Washington and elsewhere to urge lawmakers to enact tougher gun control.
The Clooneys say they're donating the money in the names of their 8-month-old twins. The couple also says the family plans to "stand side by side" with students next month.
