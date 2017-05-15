Genius 14-year-old boy graduates with physics degree - and his kid brother is already studying astrophysics

A 14-year-old boy in the US has completed a Bachelor of Science in Physics, becoming a Texas university's youngest ever graduate.

Claretta Kimp gave birth to two child prodigies, 11-year-old Cannan Huey-You; who is finishing high-school and enrolling in Texas Christian University (TCU) to study astrophysics and engineering, and older brother, 14-year-old Carson Huey-You, who graduated from TCU at the weekend and will return to the university for a Masters in Physics.

Ms Kimp home-schooled the children when they were young and told TCU in an interview that she realised Carson was extremely smart when he was about three-years-old.

"He said to me, 'I really want to learn calculus', and so I got him a little calculus book and he could work some of the very first questions in the book," she said.

Carson enrolled in the university when he was 11, studying a bachelor of Physics minoring in Chinese and mathematics, the Washington Post reports.

Ms Kimp told the Post she home-schooled Carson until he was five and learning at an eighth grade level, which is equivalent to year 9 in New Zealand.

She struggled to find a school who would take Carson until she found a private Christian school and cold-called the receptionist, explaining her situation until they let him enrol.

The same struggle came around five years later after he graduated from high-school.

But after finding TCU, Ms Kimp says it is like their Ivy League school.

Carson's Physics professor, Magnus Rittby, became his mentor during his university studies helping him adapt to studying with people nearly 10 years older.