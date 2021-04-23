TODAY |

Gender reveal party rattles US towns, sets off earthquake reports after 36kg of explosives used

Source:  Associated Press

One US family's gender reveal party was such a blast that it rattled towns, set off reports of an earthquake, and could be heard from across the state line, police said.

The family used a legal explosive called tannerite which is often bought as target practice for people with firearms. Source: WMUR9

Police in Kingston, a town not far from the Massachusetts border, received reports of a loud explosion Tuesday evening local time. They responded to Torromeo quarry where they found people who acknowledged holding a gender reveal party with explosives.

The source was Tannerite — 36 kilograms of it, police said. The family thought the quarry would be the safest spot to blow up the explosive, which is typically sold over the counter as a target for firearms practice, police said.

Nearby residents said the blast rocked their homes. Some reported property damage, NBC 10 Boston reported.

“We heard this god-awful blast,” Sara Taglieri, who lives in a home that abuts the quarry, told the television station. “It knocked pictures off our walls ... I’m all up for silliness and what not, but that was extreme."

Taglieri's husband, Matt, told the TV station that neighbors reported cracks in the foundation of their homes.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The person who purchased and detonated the explosives has turned himself into police. He was not identified.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and they will make a determination on charges.

