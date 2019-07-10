Gender reveal burnout fail sparks Queensland Police warning

Queensland police have had to issue a warning to parents and their car enthusiast friends about the dangers of doing burnouts to let the world know if a baby is a boy or girl.

Burnouts that spew out pink or blue smoke to reveal the gender of a baby have become increasingly popular in Australia.

But police have released a video of a burnout gone wrong in which a man's car burst into flames on the Gold Coast. He was performing a burnout to announce the gender of a friend's baby, 7NEWS Queensland reports.

The car was reportedly driven about 100 metres before it caught fire and onlookers ran to free the 29-year-old driver.

He was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The man had allegedly launched a drone camera to film his burnout.

The incident happened in April last year but police released the video this week in an effort to deter others from such antics.