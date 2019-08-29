TODAY |

'Gender identity' toilet signage 'over the top', says Scott Morrison

AAP
More From
World
Australia

The Canberra offices of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's own department have posted signs on its toilet doors inviting staff to "use the bathroom that best fits your gender identity".

A sign on a toilet door in the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet's Barton offices noting that they are "committed to staff inclusion and diversity". Source: Twitter / Chris Uhlmann

The sign, posted on Twitter on Thursday, notes that the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet is "committed to staff inclusion and diversity".

Mr Morrison said he had spoken with departmental officials about the signage.

"I don't think this is necessary - I think people can work out which room to use," he told 2GB Radio.

"It is political correctness over the top."

Asked whether the signs would come down, Mr Morrison said: "That's what I expect."

Scott Morrison. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:11
Meet the legend behind the classic Kiwi onion dip
2
Through tears, departing Breakfast host Daniel Faitaua says goodbye and pays tribute to his dying brother
3
Nepo Laulala and his wife in tears after prop's inclusion in All Blacks' World Cup squad
4
Massive modern catacombs set to open in Jerusalem
5
Pacific Update: Mysterious deaths in Fiji, pumice island floating in ocean
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:30

Watch: Parramatta Eels star Maika Sivo overcome with emotion as dad flown over for surprise visit from Fiji

Joe Biden pledges 'absolute wall' between job, family business

Over 100 native birds dead from suspected poisoning in Victoria, Australia
02:05

British couple unearth thousands of coins from 1066 worth up to $10 million