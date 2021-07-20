GCSB links Chinese state-sponsored actors to NZ cyber attacks

The Government says it has "established links" of Chinese state-sponsored cyber attacks in New Zealand.

Minister of Health Andrew Little (file photo). Source: Getty

GCSB Minister Andrew Little said in a statement last night the agency had identified the actors to be Advanced Persistent Threat 40 (APT40).

Little said the GCSB had undergone "a robust technical attribution process" to confirm the malicious cyber activity in New Zealand.

"New Zealand is today joining other countries in strongly condemning this malicious activity undertaken by the Chinese Ministry of State Security – both in New Zealand, and globally,” he said.

The GCSB has also confirmed Chinese state-sponsored actors were responsible for the exploitation of Microsoft Exchange vulnerabilities in New Zealand earlier this year, Little said.

"We call for an end to this type of malicious activity, which undermines global stability and security, and we urge China to take appropriate action in relation to such activity emanating from its territory," Little said.

In March, it was feared hundreds and thousands of private and public sector organisations who used Miccosoft Exchange email software could have been compromised. AUT computer science professor Dave Parry told RNZ at the time hackers could have used the vulnerabilities of the software to steal intellectual property or take information for blackmail.