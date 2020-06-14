Gas tanker explodes on China highway killing at least 18

A tanker truck exploded on a highway in southeastern China today, killing 18 people and injuring at least 189 others, authorities said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The truck carrying liquefied gas exploded on the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway south of Shanghai in Zhejiang province, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing local authorities.

A second explosion followed when the truck fell onto a factory workshop, Xinhua said.

Firefighters look for victims in damaged buildings in the aftermath of a tanker truck explosion. Source: Associated Press

The explosion caused extensive damage to nearby buildings causing firefighters to hose down a row of buildings with blown-out facades well into the night.

The Wenling city government information office said on its social media account that houses and workshops collapsed and 189 people were treated at six hospitals.

A firefighter puts out fire in the aftermath of a tanker truck explosion. Source: Associated Press