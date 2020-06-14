Gas tanker explodes on China highway killing 19

A tanker truck exploded on a highway in southeastern China today, killing 19 people and injuring at least 189 others, authorities said.
The truck carrying liquefied gas exploded on the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway south of Shanghai in Zhejiang province, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing local authorities.
A second explosion followed when the truck fell onto a factory workshop, Xinhua said.
The explosion caused extensive damage to nearby buildings causing firefighters to hose down a row of buildings with blown-out facades well into the night.
The Wenling city government information office said on its social media account that houses and workshops collapsed and 189 people were treated at six hospitals.
A worker at a nearby restaurant told Xinhua that the blast shattered the windows of her home, but that her mother and brother were unharmed.